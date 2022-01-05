Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 6th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.10 and Rs176.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 6, 2021.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs174.45 and Rs176.53 on January 6, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.