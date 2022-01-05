Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 6th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.10 and Rs176.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 6, 2021.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs174.45 and Rs176.53 on January 6, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here you can check the updated list of US Dollar rate in Pakistan (Last updated: Jan 6, 2022)

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
Jan 6, 2021 Rs. 176.60
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

