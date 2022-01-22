Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.45 at 9:00 am PST on January 22, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.24 on January 21, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.