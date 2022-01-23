Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 23rd January 2022

Dollar rate in Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.88  at 9:00 am PST on January 23, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.45 on January 22, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 23rd January 2022)

US Dollar 176.88 177.150
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
23 January 2022 Rs. 176.88
22 January 2021 Rs. 176.45

