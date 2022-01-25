Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
25th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25 January 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.55  at 8:30 am PST on January 25, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.24 on January 24, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 25 January 2022)

US Dollar 176.55 177.500
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
25 January 2022 Rs. 176.55
24 January 2021 Rs. 176.49

