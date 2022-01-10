LCCI stresses timely measures to avoid tragedies like Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the need for timely issuance of travel advisory, weather alerts and improvement of infrastructure to avoid tragedies like Murree, a statement said.

“It is a good omen that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have issued directions for inquiry. Responsible [persons] should be taken to justice as it is not only a matter of precious human lives but is also the interests of the billions of dollars tourism industry,” LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said.

LCCI president, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq in a joint statement said that the incident has exposed the weaknesses of management and system.

Tourism is a trillion dollar industry around the globe, adding that the industry has the potential to turn Pakistan into a hub of economic activities.

They noted that the volume of the global tourism industry is over $1 trillion, the government is striving hard to promote the tourism sector but the Murree incident has put a reverse gear to all of its efforts, they added.

The situation demands a visionary approach from the government, collective efforts and a vital role from Pakistan’s missions abroad as the anti-Pakistan elements have started propaganda to defame the reputation of the country, the LCCI officials said.

They said that an awareness campaign should be launched and the people should also be familiarised with other beautiful places of Pakistan, while paying tributes to the Pak-Army and rescue workers for saving precious human lives.