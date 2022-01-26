Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm

Microsoft reports surging net income in second quarter

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm
microsoft

Image: File

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday posted revenues of $51.7 billion, a 20 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The company’s quarterly net income was $18.8 billion, up by 21 per cent year-on-year.

Its operating income was up 24 per cent to $22.2 billion. Revenues in productivity and business processes was $15.9 billion and increased 19 per cent, intelligent cloud $18.3 billion, up by 26 per cent, and in more personal computing revenue was recorded at $17.5 billion, witnessing an increase of 15 per cent, the company said.

Microsoft posted $2.48 of diluted earnings per share, an increase of 22 per cent from a year ago.

The company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year.

“As tech as a percentage of global GDP continues to increase, we are innovating and investing across diverse and growing markets, with a common underlying technology stack and an operating model that reinforces a common strategy, culture, and sense of purpose,” Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella said.

Read More

10 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 26 January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
12 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on January 26, 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 26, 2022)...
13 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.000...
16 hours ago
Honda Atlas Cars posts Rs446 million profit in Q3 of 2021

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars announced a net profit of Rs446 million translating...
16 hours ago
KCCI hosts event to raise awareness about PSW

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised a session...
16 hours ago
Banking Mohtasib provides Rs709 million relief to banking customers

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief amounting to Rs709...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

samosa
21 seconds ago
Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the...
japan covid cases
57 seconds ago
Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

TOKYO - Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on...
Erin Holland
28 mins ago
PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would...
sales tax
29 mins ago
Sales tax may ‘increase solar panel rates’ in Pakistan by 30%

KARACHI: The imposition of sales tax on the import of solar panels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement