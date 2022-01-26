Microsoft reports surging net income in second quarter

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday posted revenues of $51.7 billion, a 20 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The company’s quarterly net income was $18.8 billion, up by 21 per cent year-on-year.

Its operating income was up 24 per cent to $22.2 billion. Revenues in productivity and business processes was $15.9 billion and increased 19 per cent, intelligent cloud $18.3 billion, up by 26 per cent, and in more personal computing revenue was recorded at $17.5 billion, witnessing an increase of 15 per cent, the company said.

Microsoft posted $2.48 of diluted earnings per share, an increase of 22 per cent from a year ago.

The company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year.

“As tech as a percentage of global GDP continues to increase, we are innovating and investing across diverse and growing markets, with a common underlying technology stack and an operating model that reinforces a common strategy, culture, and sense of purpose,” Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella said.