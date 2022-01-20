Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:18 pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20.1.22, Live Nagaland Lottery Result 20 01 2022, Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.1.2022
Lottery Name Nagaland State Lottery
Draw Code 60, 60 & 160
Draw Name Dear Morning, Dear Evening and Dear Night
First Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000
Result date 20.1.2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM
Result Status Published

 

Read More

4 hours ago
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

BEIJING: China further reduced bank lending costs on Thursday in the latest...
4 hours ago
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes rates

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday in a...
5 hours ago
SBP digitalises process for export finance scheme

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has digitalised the process for...
7 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
7 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
7 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder...
Deewangi Deewangi
12 mins ago
Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

The Bollywood chartbuster "Deewangi Deewangi" from Om Shanti Om is special for...
12 mins ago
Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew...
14 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement