Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)
Nagaland State Lottery Result
|Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.1.2022
|Lottery Name
|Nagaland State Lottery
|Draw Code
|60, 60 & 160
|Draw Name
|Dear Morning, Dear Evening and Dear Night
|First Prize
|Rs. 1,00,00,000
|Result date
|20.1.2022
|Result Time
|1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM
|Result Status
|Published
