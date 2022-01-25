Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:55 pm

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 25 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:55 pm
Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25.1.22, Live Nagaland Lottery Result 25 01 2022, Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25 01 2022.

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Live Lottery Sambad Today 25.1.2022 Result
Board Name Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland State Lottery Sambad
Draw Code 61, 61 & 161
Draw Name Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
First Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000
Result date 25 Jan 2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM

Read More

4 hours ago
Hyundai Motor’s earnings hit record high in 2021

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest carmaker, logged its record-high earnings last...
5 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 430,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 431,655 after 1,978 new...
5 hours ago
Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson on Tuesday said its net profit soared...
9 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR exchange rates on, 25th Jan 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
9 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE today on, 25th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, Jan 2022)...
10 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25 January 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saqlain Mushtaq
23 mins ago
Saqlain Mushtaq has resigned as the NHPC’s head of international player development

Ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, known as the "Pioneer of Doosra," has resigned from the...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
38 mins ago
PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Quetta Gladiators is in strong form to win PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistan captain, has recently been on...
Pfizer-BioNTech
56 mins ago
Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to...
1 hour ago
LHC scraps billion dollars Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday scrapped government's billion dollars...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement