Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 25 January 2022
Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25.1.22, Live Nagaland Lottery Result 25 01 2022, Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 25 01 2022.
Nagaland State Lottery Result
|Live Lottery Sambad Today 25.1.2022 Result
|Board Name
|Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland State Lottery Sambad
|Draw Code
|61, 61 & 161
|Draw Name
|Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
|First Prize
|Rs. 1,00,00,000
|Result date
|25 Jan 2022
|Result Time
|1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM
Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM
