Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs1.075/unit for KE consumers
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase of Rs1.075/kWh in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers.
According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the increased rate would be applicable on the electricity used in October 2021 and would be recovered from the consumers via the January 2022 billing.
As per the K-Electric’s tariff determination, impact of change in the K-Electric’s own generation fuel cost component due to variation in fuel prices, generation mix and volume, will be passed on to the consumers directly in their monthly bills in the form of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).
Similarly, the impact of change in the fuel component of power purchase price due to variation in the fuel prices and energy mix will also be passed on to the consumers through the monthly fuel charges adjustment.
However, the impact of monthly variations in the K-Electric’s own generation’s fuel cost component, as well as power purchase price to the extent of targeted transmission and distribution losses, not taken into account in the monthly FCAs, are adjusted on a quarterly basis.
K-Electric had sought an increase of Rs1.38/kWh in the tariff for October.
