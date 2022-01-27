New Prices Of Toyota Corolla Cross, Camry, Prius and Rush

The first automobile price spike of 2022 continues. Most businesses have revealed the increased cost of their locally assembled cars. After the new prices of CKD (Completely Knocked-Down) cars follows the price revision of imported CBU (Completely Built-Up) cars. First up, we have the latest prices of Toyota CBU automobiles.

FED (federal excise duty) and RD (regulation duty) on imported CBU cars have been raised as a result of the mini-budget.

Toyota Camry Price

The Toyota Camry, which was initially priced at less than Rs. 9 million, has now surpassed the Rs. 20 million mark. The car’s new price is Rs. 21,329,000, an increase of Rs. 2,699,000 above the previous price of Rs. 18,630,000.

Toyota Prius Price

There is a problem with Toyota’s famous fuel-efficient hybrid sedan. It is now Rs 1,839,000 more expensive than it was before for a Toyota Prius, which had a list price of Rs 9,270,000. The revised price of the automobile is Rs. 11,109,000.0.

Toyota Corolla Cross Prices

According to its moniker, the Toyota Corolla Cross has also surpassed Rs. 10 million in sales volume.

The price of the Corolla Cross Low Grade hybrid SUV has been increased to Rs. 9,249,000. The price of the base model has increased by Rs. 1,560,000 from the previous Rs. 7,689,000.

Rs. 9,869,000 will be the price of the Corolla Cross Smart Mid Grade model. The former price of Rs. 8,199,00 was increased by Rs. 1,670,000 for the mid-variant.

In comparison to the previous pricing of Rs. 8,399,000, the top-of-the-line Corolla Cross Premium High Grade model would now cost Rs. 10,109,000, an increase of Rs. 1,560,000.

Toyota Rush Prices

The Toyota Rush is yet another CBU import from the company’s line-up of available SUVs. Both Rush versions have seen an increase in their cost.

Before, the price of the Toyota Rush G M-T was Rs. 5,630,000. The price has risen by Rs. 589,000 to Rs. 6,219,000.

Toyota Rush G A/T used to be priced at Rs. 5,840,000. This item’s price has risen by Rs. 619,000, making it now worth Rs. 6,459,000.

Toyota Coaster and Hiace costs have risen by Rs. 810,000 and Rs. 659,000, respectively, for the 29-seater models.

As a result, Toyota CBU vehicles have seen a decrease in their sticker price. Check out what Honda, MG, and Haval have in store for their CBU selections.