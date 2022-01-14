NTDC completes second phase of Neelum Jhehlum transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed and energised the 133 km line in the second phase of 500kV Neelum Jhehlum double circuit transmission line, an official said on Friday.

The NTDC spokesman said that after the completion of the project, the power generated through the 969 MW Neelum Jhehlum Hydropower Project (HPP) will be dispatched directly to the 500kV Nokhar (New Ghakkar) grid station which is closer to the load centres.

He said that the transmission line has been completed in two phases, as the 152km long transmission line from Neelum Jhelum Power House to Domeli (near Rawat) was completed in 2018, while the 969MW power from Neelum Jhelum HPP was being evacuated through 500kV Rawat grid station.

In addition to power evacuation from Neelum Jhelum HPP, the NTDC has also connected the 720MW Karot HPP through looping it with Neelum Jhelum to Nokhar transmission line, he added.

The spokesperson informed that the testing of the 720MW Karot HPP is underway, and 720MW of cheap energy will be added soon to the national grid after its commissioning.

Resultantly, the load management issues of Gujranwala, Sialkot and the surrounding districts will be overcome. Moreover, the addition of hydel power will play a key role in improving the system reliability and voltage profile at load centres.