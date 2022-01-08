Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:19 am

Omani investors keen to start fish processing in Gwadar

Omani investors keen to start fish processing in Gwadar Photo Courtesy: Arab news

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Omani investors expressed its desire to start fish processing in Gwadar and construct a five-Star hotel in Nathiagali.

Omani delegation led by, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) chairman Redha Juma Mohamed Ali Al-Saleh called on Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan at his office.

The delegation expressed interest in various economic sectors of Pakistan, including fish processing in Gwadar.

The delegation is looking forward to investing in the special economic zones (SEZs), adding that IT and Islamic banking in Pakistan are also areas of interest with regards to investment in the country.

The Omani delegation further apprised BOI chairman on their plan to construct a five Star hotel in Nathiagali and requested BOI’s facilitation in this regard.

The BOI chairman shared various project proposals with the delegation and highlighted the various incentives available to foreign investors.

Ahsan extended maximum support to the Omani delegation for realisation of their investment plans.

