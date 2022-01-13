Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 09:51 am

OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

OMR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal (OMR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs392.75 and Rs394.78 at 9:52 am PST on January 13, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

OMR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Omani Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 13th January 2022)

1 OMR= 394.78 Pakistani Rupees

OMR
PKR
1 OMR 394.78 PKR
5 OMR 1973.90 PKR
10 OMR 3947.80 PKR
25 OMR 9869.50 PKR
50 OMR 19739.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

