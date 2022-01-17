Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 11:02 am

OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

OMR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal (OMR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs456.20 and Rs457.40 at 11:03 am PST on January 17, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

OMR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Omani Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 17th January 2022)

1 OMR= 457.40 Pakistani Rupees

OMR
PKR
1 OMR 457.40 PKR
5 OMR 2287.00 PKR
10 OMR 4574.00 PKR
25 OMR 11435.00 PKR
50 OMR 22870.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

