OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Omani Riyal (OMR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs458.40 and Rs459.60 at 4:39 pm PST on January 28, 2022.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
OMR TO PKR Open Market
Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Omani Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 28th January 2022)
1 OMR= 459.60 Pakistani Rupees
|1 OMR
|458.40 PKR
|5 OMR
|2292.00 PKR
|10 OMR
|4584.00 PKR
|25 OMR
|11460.00 PKR
|50 OMR
|22920.00 PKR
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
