OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Omani Riyal (OMR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs392.75 and Rs394.78 at 3:00 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.