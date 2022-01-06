OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 03:26 pm
OMR TO PKR

The OMR remained stable against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal (OMR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs392.75 and Rs394.78 at 3:00 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Here you can find the updated list of (Rial TO PKR) Omani Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 6th January 2022)

1 OMR = 392.75 Pakistani Rupees

OMR
PKR
1 OMR 392.75 PKR
5 OMR 1963.75 PKR
10 OMR 3927.50 PKR
25 OMR 9318.75 PKR
50 OMR 19637.50 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

