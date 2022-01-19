Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:34 pm

Pakistan envoy meets Egyptian business leaders to boost bilateral trade

Egyptian business

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s envoy to Cairo, Sajid Bilal, met representatives of the Egyptian business community on Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral trade, Arab News reported.

Ambassador Bilal met leaders of Egypt’s oldest chamber of commerce, the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, and Alexandria Business Association.

During the meetings, the Pakistani envoy discussed with Alexandria Chamber of Commerce chairman Ahmed El Wakil and Alexandria Business Association vice president Abdel Moneim Hafez, and board members of both associations “ways to strengthen bilateral trade relations” and “explore avenues of B2B connectivity with Pakistani companies,” the Pakistani embassy said in a series of tweets.

Egyptian daily Al-Ahram quoted the Pakistani ambassador as saying that Islamabad seeks to increase the volume of trade with Egypt in both exports and imports.

Egypt’s trade with Pakistan is not very significant. Pakistani exports to Egypt amounted to $71.3 million during 2020, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade.

Pakistan’s top exports to Egypt are textiles, particularly denim fabric and cotton.

Its top import products from Egypt are medical equipment and electronic tools.

Read More

30 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
33 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 19th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
36 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
39 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
50 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
53 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam
3 mins ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
NAB gets 1405 corrupt persons convicted in 4 years
3 mins ago
NAB gets 1,405 corrupt persons convicted in four years

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released a four-year performance report from...
emirates
8 mins ago
Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns

CAIRO: Dubai’s Emirates Airline on Tuesday said that it would suspend flights...
15 mins ago
LHC seeks explanation from Punjab Police for FIR on dead woman’s complaint

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600