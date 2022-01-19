Pakistan envoy meets Egyptian business leaders to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s envoy to Cairo, Sajid Bilal, met representatives of the Egyptian business community on Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral trade, Arab News reported.

Ambassador Bilal met leaders of Egypt’s oldest chamber of commerce, the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, and Alexandria Business Association.

During the meetings, the Pakistani envoy discussed with Alexandria Chamber of Commerce chairman Ahmed El Wakil and Alexandria Business Association vice president Abdel Moneim Hafez, and board members of both associations “ways to strengthen bilateral trade relations” and “explore avenues of B2B connectivity with Pakistani companies,” the Pakistani embassy said in a series of tweets.

Egyptian daily Al-Ahram quoted the Pakistani ambassador as saying that Islamabad seeks to increase the volume of trade with Egypt in both exports and imports.

Egypt’s trade with Pakistan is not very significant. Pakistani exports to Egypt amounted to $71.3 million during 2020, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade.

Pakistan’s top exports to Egypt are textiles, particularly denim fabric and cotton.

Its top import products from Egypt are medical equipment and electronic tools.