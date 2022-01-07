Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Pakistan exports to CARs increase by $145 million: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood . Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian Republics (CARs) countries increased to $145 million in 2020/21 from $104 million in 2019/20.

For six months, from July-December 2021, these exports increased by 173 per cent to $134 million from $49 million during the same period last year, the adviser said in a series of tweets.

The Ministry of Commerce’s ‘Silk Route Reconnect’ initiative is now bearing results, he added.

Dawood said that the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement was signed in 2021 at Tashkent and both the countries discussed to open banks in each other’s country.

“We are negotiating preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan”, adding that the transit trade agreements were also being negotiated.

The adviser said that we are now at an advanced stage for truck movement.

