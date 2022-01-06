Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 07:31 pm

Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion

Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $255 million to reach $24.019 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were recorded at $24.274 billion a week ago.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the central bank fell $170 million to $17.686 billion by the week ended December 31, 2021, compared with $17.856 billion a week ago.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell $85 million to $6.333 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021, compared with $6.418 billion a week ago.

