Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 09:29 pm

PDWP approves Rs4.74 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of three development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs4.74 billion, a statement said on Friday.

These schemes including urban development, specialised healthcare and medical education sectors were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the purchase of 1.5 Tesla MRI and 128 Slice CT Scan for the radiology department of Lahore General Hospital at a cost of Rs525 million.

The up-gradation of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in WASA Multan at a cost of Rs1.59 billion, while the technical assistance for Punjab affordable housing programme at a cost of Rs2.‪62 billion have been cleared and recommended to CDWP for its final approval.

Members of the Planning and Development Board, secretaries of concerned departments and other senior officers attended the meeting.

