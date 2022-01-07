Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 05:06 pm

Power Cement, Burj Solar Energy sign deal to set up power plant

Power Cement

KARACHI: The Power Cement Limited has signed an agreement to set up a 7MW solar power plant at its existing site for the procurement of electricity, a bourse filing said on Friday.

“The company has signed an agreement with Burj Solar Energy (Private) Limited on January 6, 2022 for procurement of electricity on a fixed tariff (around 40 per cent lower than the existing grid tariff) for the next twenty years,” the filing stated.

According to the agreement, Burj Solar will invest by setting up a dedicated 7MW solar power plant at the existing site of the Power Cement, and the plant is expected to be operational within the next six to eight months.

In order to curtail the impact of swelling electricity expense, which is a material component of cement manufacturing cost, the company decided to explore environment-friendly renewable energy solutions without incurring any major capital expenditures, it added.

The rapid growth of solar and wind power offering exponential cost reduction has compelled the industries and businesses to modify their energy consumption mix, as more and more industrial units are opting for distributed power generation to ensure reliability and cost savings.

In December 2021, Bulleh Shah Packaging awarded the 1.82MW grid-tie solar power project to Zero Carbon Power Private Limited, “Bulleh Shah Packaging intends to install grid-tie solar PV power plant at various locations in their premises in Kasur, by which they can reduce the electricity consumption from the grid and use the solar generated units for running the load,” an official document noted.

Atlas Honda in December last year, announced its plan to set up another 5MW solar generation facility at its plant in Sheikhupura.

Atlas Energy Limited sought a generation licence for installing a solar plant at Atlas Honda’s premises, which would cost Rs532.2 million. The company expects to achieve commissioning of operations by June 30, 2022.

