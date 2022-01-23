Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Our Correspondent

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:32 am

Power portfolio

Thal Limited

Thal Limited was incorporated on January 31, 1966 as a public company limited by shares under the Companies Act, 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The company is engaged in the manufacturing of jute goods, engineering goods, papersack and laminate sheets.

The company’s engineering segment is comprised of the thermal and engine components business and electric systems business. These businesses are primarily focused on the parts manufacturing for the auto industry.

As international supply chain disruptions are likely to prevail till the end of the current financial year, the management’s attention continues to focus supply chain planning and optimising the safety stock for the uninterrupted supply to OEMs.

Due to rapidly increasing input costs, the business is facing cost pressure from both suppliers and OEMs and struggling to maintain margins and profitability of business.

Over the years, the business has continued to invest in enhancing production capacities of its existing facilities of building material and allied products. It has well-positioned itself to meet the growing demand for jute packaging materials.

Papersack packaging business had a healthy growth during the first financial quarter of FY21/22 in most product segments other than cement, due to an overall production slowdown in Pakistan’s cement industry.

The laminates business operates under the brand name ‘Formite’ in three major segments: High pressure laminates, compact laminates and lamination boards. The brand is known for its quality and adherence to the corporate values.

Thal Limited’s subsidiaries included Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited (TBPK); Habib Metro Pakistan (Private) Limited (HMPL); and Makro-Habib Pakistan Limited (MHPL).

Moreover, the group has investment in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC) and ThalNova Power Thar Private Limited.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Thal Limited posted the sales revenue of Rs7.67 billion, up Rs2.57 billion (50 per cent), compared with Rs5.1 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter stood at Rs11.69, compared with Rs8.85 in the corresponding period of the last year.

