Proton X70 SUV’s First Locally Assembled Unit Introduced

After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Haj Automotive (aka Proton Pakistan) has released the first locally produced unit of the Proton X70 SUV in Pakistan.

The company had planned to begin local assembly of the Proton X70 SUV in 2020, but this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown being implemented in Malaysia, which delayed the shipment of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits and even the delivery of Completely Built Units (CBU) of the Proton X70 and Proton Saga.

However, the wait is ended, as Al-Haj has delivered the first domestically produced Proton X70 SUV in Pakistan. The corporation made the announcement over social media. “Al-Haj Automotive rolls out the first locally produced X70 from its state-of-the-art vehicle assembly plan, continuing to set industry standards in Pakistan,” the caption reads.