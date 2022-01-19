Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 12:36 am

PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink

PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed that Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any licence from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The PTA advised the general public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on satellite broadband provider Starlink or any of its associated websites.

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of $99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services.

“PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with immediate effect, as the company has not been granted any licence for provision of internet services in Pakistan,” the PTA stated.

Read More

4 hours ago
Proton X70 SUV’s First Locally Assembled Unit Introduced

After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Haj Automotive (aka...
4 hours ago
Oil production remains flat in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The Oil production in Pakistan during the second quarter of fiscal...
7 hours ago
Rupee continues to fall on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell 4 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, owing...
7 hours ago
Businessmen request WFP to adopt standard for khashkhash

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has requested the...
8 hours ago
Pakistan envoy meets Egyptian business leaders to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s envoy to Cairo, Sajid Bilal, met representatives of the Egyptian...
8 hours ago
Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns

CAIRO: Dubai’s Emirates Airline on Tuesday said that it would suspend flights...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Pakistan bourse remains bearish: KSE-100 Index shed 673 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a bloodbath session on Wednesday, as...
Samsung Galaxy S21
6 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts...
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices
7 mins ago
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

DOHA, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched...
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan
10 mins ago
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 8 Plus price...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600