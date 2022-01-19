PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed that Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any licence from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The PTA advised the general public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on satellite broadband provider Starlink or any of its associated websites.

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of $99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services.

“PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with immediate effect, as the company has not been granted any licence for provision of internet services in Pakistan,” the PTA stated.