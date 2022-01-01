KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR on, 1st January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 07:00 am
Kuwaiti Dinar Rate

KWD TO PKR: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are 589.15 and 589.15 at 07:00 am PST on 1st January 2022.

Kuwait Dinar to PKR Open market

Today kWD to PKR buying rate and selling rate are as given below:

DATE

 BUYING

SELLING
1st January 2022

589.15

589.15

The Kuwaiti Dinar is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is the authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.

