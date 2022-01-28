Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:18 pm

QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:18 pm
QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal (QAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs48.50 and Rs48.60 at 4:20 pm PST on January 28, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

QAR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 28th January 2022)

1 QAR= 48.60 Pakistani Rupees

QAR
PKR
1 QAR 48.60 PKR
5 QAR 243.00 PKR
10 QAR P486.00 KR
25 QAR 1215.00 PKR
50 QAR 2430.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

9 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.140...
9 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan on Jan 28, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
9 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.100 and...
10 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Euro  to PKR was Rs198.420 and...
11 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 28th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (28th, Jan 2022)...
12 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 28, 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Canadian Dollar to PKR
3 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
6 mins ago
Bilawal hails Sindh govt’s performance in health sector

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged the...
Parineeti Chopra red off-shoulder dress
9 mins ago
Parineeti Chopra will take your breath away in a red off-shoulder dress

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of...
Ehsaas Petrol Cards
12 mins ago
Ehsaas Petrol Cards: Bikers will get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

In an effort to supply motorcyclists with cheap petrol across the country,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600