QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Qatar Riyal (QAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs39.90 and Rs40.50 at 4:05 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.