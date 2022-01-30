Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:38 am

Reserve Bank chief to be Chile’s new finance minister

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:38 am
Chile’s finance minister

SANTIAGO: Chile’s leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country’s Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet.

Mario Marcel, an independent politician and former member of the Socialist Party, with which he maintains strong ties, announced his resignation as Reserve Bank chief overnight.

The 62-year-old had held various roles under center-left governments from 1990 to 2008.

He was appointed Reserve Bank governor by Socialist former president Michelle Bachelet for a five-year term that started in late 2016 and continued under her center-right successor Sebastian Pinera.

Marcel was the favorite of the markets, which view his appointment as a sign of moderation in the economic reforms Boric had vowed to implement.

Boric, painted by his detractors as a “communist,” succeeded in mobilising record turnout in the December 19 vote, and garnered nearly 56 per cent of votes cast, compared to 44 per cent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast.

In an alliance with Chile’s Communist Party, Boric campaigned on promises of creating a “welfare state,” increasing taxes and social spending.

Kast, in turn, had pledged to protect the neo-liberal economic model left behind by Pinochet, credited with Chile’s relative wealth but blamed for a yawning gap between rich and poor.

Investors reacted nervously to Boric’s victory, with the SP IPSA index closed 6.18 per cent down the day after the election, while the Chilean peso ceded 3.4 per cent to the US dollar to reach an historic rate of 876.

‘Diverse backgrounds and training’

Boric had vowed in his first official address to “expand social rights” in Chile, but to do so with “fiscal responsibility.”

“We will do it protecting our macro-economy,” he said.

As interior minister, Boric chose Izkia Siches, 35, a surgeon who in 2017 became the first president of the Medical College, a professional association of physicians.

Read More

32 mins ago
World’s 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

PARIS: The world’s 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first...
33 mins ago
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021

WASHINGTON: After contracting in 2020, US economic growth saw its biggest increase...
35 mins ago
E-moped batteries spread from Taiwan across Asia

TAIPEI: Every day, Aiden Lee joins the hundreds of thousands of people...
40 mins ago
Rare collection of Apple products traces evolution

Dubai: Diehard fans of Apple products often go into a frenzy when...
42 mins ago
IMF continues to change to confront global challenges

WASHINGTON: The world is changing. From Covid-19 and climate change to digitalisation...
44 mins ago
Expo 2020 drives Dubai property boom

KARACHI: A recent boom in the Dubai real estate sector offers an...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
23 mins ago
What went wrong for India in South Africa series?

India's cricket experts called for changes in the team after South Africa's...
hard tech
23 mins ago
Hard tech players now adored by more investors

BEIJING: Chinese investors are pivoting to new opportunities in hard technologies with...
growth
26 mins ago
Experts agree 2022 will see stable growth

BEIJING: China will be able to achieve around 5.5 per cent GDP...
waseem
26 mins ago
Waseem looks to add another feather in his cap

Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem’s journey has truly been inspirational where...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600