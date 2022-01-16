Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:55 pm

Rs750 Prize bond list will be announced tomorrow – 17th Jan 2022

750 prize bond list 2022

Monday: Draw No 89 – Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar) will be updated soon here on BOL News.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.1,500,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.9,300/- each.

Rs 750 Prize bond list 2022

The Winner’s list will be updated here.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 750 PKR Peshawar 17-01-2022 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR

2 hours ago
Hundreds of cryptocurrency mining devices seized

PRISTINA: Kosovo police has seized hundreds of cryptocurrency mining machines and arrested...
2 hours ago
HBL’s earnings likely at 3-year CAGR of 9.5%

The Habib Bank Limited (HBL), being the largest in the sector, can...
3 hours ago
The General Tyre and Rubber Company

The General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited was incorporated in...
3 hours ago
Urea sales in December 2021 may fall 32% YoY

The fertiliser manufacturers’ stable revenue stream and margins keep the sector favourite...
3 hours ago
Import restrictions may help rupee stabilise

KARACHI: Import restrictions introduced through the Finance Supplementary Bill is expected to...
3 hours ago
Pakistan bourse likely to perform well

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a lacklustre and volatile week ended January 14,...

