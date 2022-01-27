Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm

Rupee remains unchanged at interbank

Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm
Rupee

Image Courtesy: File

KARACHI: The exchange rate ended unchanged on Thursday, as the dollar was being traded at Rs176.98, which was the previous day’s closing at the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said.

The market witnessed high dollar demand for import and corporate payments; however, the banks provided sufficient dollars against the demand to keep the rupee value maintained at the previous level, they added.

The local currency during the week remain under pressure amid surging global crude oil prices resulting in the rising import bill along with declining forex reserves of the country.

The official reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded a decline of $562 million to $17.036 billion by the week ended January 14, 2022, as compared with $17.598 billion during the week ended January 7, 2022.

The central bank attributed the decline in foreign exchange reserves to the external debt and other payments.

The SBP in order to support the local currency, took measures regarding restrictions on realising export receipts.

The central bank on January 5, 2022 directed the exporters to materialise their export receipts within 120 days instead of the previous 150 days.

The rising oil prices may weaken the rupee value in the coming days, as Pakistan is the net importer of petroleum products to meet domestic energy demands.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year due to higher external payments. The rupee fell Rs19.44, or 12.33 per cent, from Rs157.54 to the dollar on June 30, 2021 to Rs176.98 on January 27, 2022.

The rupee hit an all-time low of Rs178.24 on December 29, 2021.

In the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.5/Rs179 at 4:00pm PST.

Read More

4 hours ago
LCCI organises seminar for economic warfare awarness

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of devising a...
4 hours ago
Lucky Cement posts profit of Rs17.15 billion

KARACHI: Lucky Cement reported a profit of Rs17.15 billion on a consolidated...
10 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 29, 2022) 24k...
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated...
12 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 29, 2022)...
12 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Rate of PCR test for Covid-19 detection slashed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday has fixed the maximum...
oil spill
9 mins ago
Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

RAYONG: Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could...
PUBG
13 mins ago
The Punjab Police Service is seeking a ban on the ‘dangerous’ online game PUBG

The Punjab police have decided to present suggestions to the federal and...
sri lankan exports
16 mins ago
Sri Lankan merchandise exports surpass revenue target for 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports were recorded at $12.48 billion in 2021,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600