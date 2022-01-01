SAR/PKR: Today Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan today on, 1st January 2022

01st Jan, 2022. 05:36 am
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 1st, 2022.

The Riyal stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 on December 31, 2021.

Check the updated list of (SAR TO PKR) exchange rates on, 1st January 2022.

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
January 1st, 2022 Rs. 48.50
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

