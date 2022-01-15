Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 06:15 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.95 in the interbank market on January 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 15, 2022.

AED PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 AED 46.870 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.730 140.970
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.930 202.280
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.870 46.950
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.800 131.030
SWEDISH KRONA 19.720 19.750
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.560 241.970
US Dollar 175.850 176.350

 

Read More

6 hours ago
NTDC completes second phase of Neelum Jhehlum transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed and...
7 hours ago
Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments

LONDON: Cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped more than 20 per cent on Friday as...
8 hours ago
Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI: Emirates airline’s ‘flight attendant’ accompanied by an A380 was back...
9 hours ago
PDWP approves Rs4.74 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of...
13 hours ago
Sale, production of cars up by over 71% in first half

ISLAMABAD: The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 71.22...
13 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to triple size of its rail network

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to more than triple the size of its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 15,...
USD TO PKR
2 hours ago
US Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 15th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Faryal Mehmood
4 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood’s SIZZLING PHOTOS taken with all the right measures

Actress Faryal Mehmood, who is known for creating content that makes a...
BOL House Episode 5
4 hours ago
BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment – WATCH NOW

BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment on Friday 14th January on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600