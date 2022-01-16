Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.950 in the interbank market on January 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.730 140.970
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.930 202.280
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.870 46.950
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.800 131.030
SWEDISH KRONA 19.720 19.750
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.560 241.970
US Dollar 175.850 176.350

