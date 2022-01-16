SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.950 in the interbank market on January 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 16, 2022.