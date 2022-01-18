Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

SAR to PKR

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.920 in the open market on January 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 18, 2022.

SAR PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 SAR 46.840 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.710 126.930
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.140 140.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.970 27.010
EURO 200.740 201.080
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.840 46.920
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.320 130.550
SWEDISH KRONA 19.470 19.500
SWISS FRANC 192.190 192.520
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.860 47.940
UK Pound Sterling 240.440 240.850
US Dollar 175.700 176.200

