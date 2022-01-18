SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.920 in the open market on January 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 18, 2022.

SAR PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR) 1 SAR 46.840 PKR