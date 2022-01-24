Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:28 pm

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24 January 2022

SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs46.940 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.020 in the open market on January 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 24, 2022.

SAUDI RIYAL 46.940 47.020
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.380 126.600
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.200 140.440
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.050
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.840
EURO 199.500 199.840
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.550 1.550
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 131.040 131.260
SWEDISH KRONA 19.130 19.160
SWISS FRANC 192.640 192.970
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 238.680 239.090
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

