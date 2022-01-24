SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24 January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs46.940 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.020 in the open market on January 24, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.940
|47.020
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.380
|126.600
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.200
|140.440
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.600
|28.050
|DANISH KRONE
|26.790
|26.840
|EURO
|199.500
|199.840
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.610
|22.650
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.550
|1.550
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|131.040
|131.260
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.130
|19.160
|SWISS FRANC
|192.640
|192.970
|THAI BHAT
|5.330
|5.340
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.930
|48.010
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.680
|239.090
|US Dollar
|176.000
|176.500
