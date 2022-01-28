SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.100 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.180 in the interbank market on January 28, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
1 SAR = 47.100 PKR
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.120
|125.330
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.160
|139.400
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.650
|28.100
|DANISH KRONE
|26.660
|26.700
|EURO
|198.420
|198.760
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.700
|22.730
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.100
|47.180
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.920
|131.140
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.930
|18.970
|SWISS FRANC
|191.200
|191.530
|THAI BHAT
|5.250
|5.260
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.140
|48.220
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.590
|238.000
|US Dollar
|176.750
|177.250
