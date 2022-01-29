Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:50 pm

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:50 pm
SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and selling rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.170 in the interbank market on January 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 29, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

Read More

3 hours ago
Sri Lankan merchandise exports surpass revenue target for 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports were recorded at $12.48 billion in 2021,...
3 hours ago
China to raise retail fuel prices

BEIJING: China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from...
6 hours ago
LCCI organises seminar for economic warfare awarness

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of devising a...
6 hours ago
Lucky Cement posts profit of Rs17.15 billion

KARACHI: Lucky Cement reported a profit of Rs17.15 billion on a consolidated...
12 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 29, 2022) 24k...
13 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
26 seconds ago
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali twins in black as they enjoy an evening

Kareena Kapoor is famous for her ability to strike the right balance...
Bride
1 min ago
The Bride’s Brothers Make This Touching Gesture Upon Her Arrival. Netizens are moved by this video.

A moving video of a bride being showered with affection by her...
Ananya Panday
11 mins ago
Watch Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her character from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday has every cause to smile ear-to-ear. She is, after all,...
Shahnawaz Dahani
14 mins ago
PSL 2022 | Shahnawaz Dahani displays his singing talen

Shahnawaz Dahani, who is from Larkana, is known for his pace bowling...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600