SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Jan 25, 2022

KARACHI: Today’s (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (25th Jan 2022) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.