SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Jan 25, 2022
KARACHI: Today’s (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (25th Jan 2022) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.940
|47.020
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.380
|126.600
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.200
|140.440
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.600
|28.050
|DANISH KRONE
|26.790
|26.840
|EURO
|199.500
|199.840
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.610
|22.650
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.550
|1.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.940
|47.020
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|131.040
|131.260
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.130
|19.160
|SWISS FRANC
|192.640
|192.970
|THAI BHAT
|5.330
|5.340
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.930
|48.010
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.680
|239.090
|US Dollar
|176.000
|176.500
Download BOL News App for latest news