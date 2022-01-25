Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:35 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Jan 25, 2022

KARACHI: Today’s (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (25th Jan 2022) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAUDI RIYAL 46.940 47.020
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.380 126.600
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.200 140.440
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.050
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.840
EURO 199.500 199.840
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.550 1.550
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 131.040 131.260
SWEDISH KRONA 19.130 19.160
SWISS FRANC 192.640 192.970
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 238.680 239.090
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

