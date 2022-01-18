SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal rates in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.830 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.910 in the interbank market on January 19, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 19, 2022.
|SAR
|PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
|1 SAR
|46.830 PKR
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.360
|126.580
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.340
|140.580
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.500
|27.940
|DANISH KRONE
|26.900
|26.950
|EURO
|200.280
|200.620
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.550
|22.590
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.530
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.830
|46.910
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.320
|130.540
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.440
|19.470
|SWISS FRANC
|191.880
|192.210
|THAI BHAT
|5.320
|5.330
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.840
|47.920
|UK Pound Sterling
|239.670
|240.070
|US Dollar
|175.650
|176.150
Download BOL News App for latest news