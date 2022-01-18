Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am

SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal rates in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.830 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.910 in the interbank market on January 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 19, 2022.

SAR PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 SAR 46.830 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.360 126.580
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.340 140.580
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.940
DANISH KRONE 26.900 26.950
EURO 200.280 200.620
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.550 22.590
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 46.830 46.910
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.320 130.540
SWEDISH KRONA 19.440 19.470
SWISS FRANC 191.880 192.210
THAI BHAT 5.320 5.330
U.A.E Dirham 47.840 47.920
UK Pound Sterling 239.670 240.070
US Dollar 175.650 176.150

