SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022

04th Jan, 2022. 03:49 am
SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (4th Jan 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 45.00 while its selling rate was Rs46.80 currency market on Jan 4, 2021.

Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

1.00 SAR = 46.80 Pakistani Rupees

SAR TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY

DATE BUYING SELLING
03 Jan, 2022 46.30 46.80
02 Jan, 2022 46.20 46.70
01 Jan, 2022 46.20 46.70
31 Dec, 2021 46.50 47.00
30 Dec, 2021 46.60 47.10
29 Dec, 2021 46.50 47.00
28 Dec, 2021 46.70 47.20
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

