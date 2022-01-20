Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:59 am

SAR to PKR: Today’s Riyal to PKR and other currency rates on, 20th January 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.880 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs46.880 in the interbank market on January 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 20, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.470 126.680
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.660 140.900
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 26.770 26.820
EURO 199.320 199.660
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.880 46.960
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.240 130.470
SWEDISH KRONA 19.240 19.270
SWISS FRANC 191.980 192.310
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.880 47.960
UK Pound Sterling 239.380 239.790
US Dollar 175.800 176.300

Read More

5 hours ago
PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed that Starlink has neither...
5 hours ago
Pakistan bourse remains bearish: KSE-100 Index shed 673 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a bloodbath session on Wednesday, as...
8 hours ago
Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

Following the announcement of pricing increases by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC),...
9 hours ago
Suzuki Raises Car Prices in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a rise in car prices, which...
9 hours ago
Proton X70 SUV’s First Locally Assembled Unit Introduced

After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Haj Automotive (aka...
9 hours ago
Oil production remains flat in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The Oil production in Pakistan during the second quarter of fiscal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone 8
1 hour ago
Apple Iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan...
Gold rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 20, 2022)...
Hina Altaf
4 hours ago
Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf

Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if...
Sachin Tendulkar
4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar brings back ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend – WATCH VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to post a sweet video of street...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600