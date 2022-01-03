Saudi Riyal to PKR exchange rate on, 3rd Jan 2022

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (Jan 3,2022) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 45.15 while its selling rate was Rs46.95 currency market on Jan 3, 2021.

Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.