Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 5, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 05:45 am
SAR TO PKR

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 46.50 and selling rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 46.90 in the open market on January 5, 2022.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

SAR TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY

Check the updated chart of Saudi Riyal to PKR on, 5th Jan 2022.

DATE BUYING SELLING
05 Jan, 2022 46.50 46.90
03 Jan, 2022 46.30 46.80
02 Jan, 2022 46.20 46.70
01 Jan, 2022 46.20 46.70
31 Dec, 2021 46.50 47.00
30 Dec, 2021 46.60 47.10
29 Dec, 2021 46.50 47.00

