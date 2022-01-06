Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 47.49 and selling rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 47.02in the open market on January 6, 2022.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

SAR TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY

Check the updated chart of Saudi Riyal to PKR on, 6th Jan 2022.

SAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History