Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rate on 2nd January , 2022
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (31st Dec 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 46.20 while its selling rate was Rs46.70 currency market on 2nd January 2022.
Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|31 Dec, 2021
|45.1446.70
Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan – The Saudi Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 2nd January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate , 2nd January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Ericsson makes investment of over Rs5.5bn in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: International telecommunication company Ericsson has invested more than Rs5.52 billion in...
Mega racket of crypto
Pakistan is indeed a poor, debt-ridden country, but a handful of Pakistanis...
Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year
LONDON: The price of bitcoin hit record highs in 2021 thanks to...