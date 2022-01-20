Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 03:44 pm

SBP digitalises process for export finance scheme

sbp

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has digitalised the process for obtaining refinance by banks under the Export Finance Scheme (EFS), a statement said.

The SBP on Wednesday said it had digitalised the process of obtaining refinance by the banks under the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) for both conventional and Shariah-compliant versions.

Digitalisation of the refinance process is envisioned to effectively use technology for enhancing operational efficiency.

Now the EFS-related cases and other relevant data will be submitted electronically to the State Bank by banks through an online platform for expeditious regulatory decisions.

Initially, the digitalised process of EFS cases will run in parallel with the existing manual submission for a short period. Thereafter, the paper-based submission of cases by the banks will permanently be transferred to the electronic submission.

This online platform will also enable the banks to track the updated status of the EFS-related cases submitted to the SBP/SBP BSC, on a real-time basis. The banks will be able to retrieve the system‐generated reports for updated status for onward sharing with their customers.

The implementation of the digitalisation of EFS functions will enable the central bank to delegate some of the operations to the banks, such as sub-allocation of EFS limits by the banks as per their own requirements.

Under the digitalised mechanism, there will be no need of transferring an exporter’s limit from one SBP BSC office to another. This will ensure swift processing of the EFS cases and benefit the banks/exporters availing financing facility under EFS.

The digitalisation of EFS functions is expected to conserve resources and bring efficiency by reducing turnaround time and replacing the paper-based submissions of cases that are prone to logistic and storage issues.

This initiative is a part of the SBP’s Vision 2020, aiming at implementing a modern framework for the retention and sharing of information and bringing ease of doing business.

Read More

3 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
3 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
3 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 20th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
3 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
3 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
3 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 seconds ago
Rs40bn embezzled from PM’s Covid-19 relief fund, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed...
Joe Biden
54 seconds ago
Russia lashes out at Biden’s ‘destabilising’ Ukraine remarks

BERLIN - Russia on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden's vow of...
4 mins ago
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence

With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has...
Alizey Feroze Khan
13 mins ago
Alizey Fatima officially shuts divorce rumours with Feroze Khan

Talented actor Feroze Khan and his wife, who are parents to a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600