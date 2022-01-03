Shiba Inu Price prediction: Shiba Inu price presents a buying opportunity before SHIB rallies 30%

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 09:54 pm
Shiba inu price prediction

Shiba Inu cost has been on a sideways development later its new run-up. In addition, this union comes later a retracement that places SHIB in a profound rebate mode, prepared for an inversion.

Shiba Inu Price prediction

Shiba Inu value increase roughly 40% between December 20 and December 23, 2021, setting up a swing high at $0.0000399. This run-up gathered the liquidity resting over the swing highs up to December 4.

In some cases, SHIB could provide an opportunity to accumulate at the retest of the $0.0000269 to $0.0000293 demand zone.

However, if Shiba Inu price fails to hold above the demand zone, ranging from $0.0000269 to $0.0000293, it will indicate a weak buying pressure and indicate that investors are booking profits.

A four-hour candle close beneath $0.0000269 will create a lower low, negating the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu cost. For this situation, SHIB could retest the prompt help level at $0.0000237.

 

