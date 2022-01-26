Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 05:12 pm

Sindh Excise Doubles Vehicle Registration Tax | Car Registration Tax

Vehicle Registration Tax: The first price increase for cars in 2022 has yet to be completed. Taxes on vehicles in Sindh have been raised in the midst of everything. Under the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has quadrupled the vehicle registration tax, according to a notification.

 

Cars up to 1000cc

Rs. 100,000 has been added to the tax on cars with a capacity of 1000 cubic centimetres or less. Until this, vehicle owners in Sindh had to pay a registration fee of Rs 50,000. This new levy will be levied on the following items:

Suzuki Alto
Suzuki Wagon R
Suzuki Cultus
Suzuki Ravi
Suzuki Bolan
KIA Picanto
United Bravo
United Alpha
Prince Pearl
Changan Karvaan

 

Cars between 1001cc to 2000cc

Rs. 200,000 is the new registration tax for cars between 1001 and 2000 cubic centimetres. All forms of the product will be subject to the new tax.

Suzuki Swift
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Corolla
Honda City
Honda Civic
Proton Saga
Changan Alsvin
Hyundai Elantra
KIA Stonic

Cars 2001cc and above

Vehicle owners in Sindh will now pay Rs. 400,000 for the registration of cars above 2001cc, such as:

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Fortuner
Honda BR-V
Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Tucson
KIA Sportage
KIA Carnival
KIA Sorento
Proton X70
BAIC BJ40 Plus

The rising cost of automobiles is already a source of public outrage. The consumers will be brought to their knees if they pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in registration costs.

Sindh has already raised its car-tax, but other provincial Excise Departments will follow suit and do so as well.

What are your thoughts on Sindh’s new registration taxes? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Sindh residents who wish to buy a new car should be aware that the tax rate has been raised.

 

