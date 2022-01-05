Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 07:55 pm

Smuggled ghee, cooking oil from Iran wreaking havoc on local industry: PVMA

Smuggled ghee

KARACHI: The smuggled edible oil and ghee from Iran is not only costing the government billions of rupees in taxes but also shutting down local industries due to the low prices and the black market, an official said.

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) former vice chairman and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) former president Sheikh Umer Rehan has expressed concern over the increasing consumption of edible oil and ghee smuggled from Iran in the country and especially in Karachi.

He said that thousands of tonnes of smuggled oil and ghee had devastated the local manufacturers.

Rehan urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take strict measures to curb smuggling, and black sheep hidden in government agencies should be traced, under whose patronage thousands of tonnes of edible oil and ghee are reaching the market.

The PVMA former vice chairman feared that if the smuggling was not stopped immediately, the local industry would be shut down and the government would suffer significant losses in terms of revenue.

He demanded that the government should create competition in the sale of edible oil and ghee, and formulate a strategy to curb smuggling and also give tax exemption to the local manufacturers so that they can compete with the smuggled oil due to its low price.

 

Read More

7 mins ago
Senate panel terms Finance Supplementary Bill tsunami of inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on...
17 mins ago
SBP makes it mandatory to bring export proceeds within 120 days

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made it mandatory for...
1 hour ago
ECC allows 50,000 tonnes urea import from China

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday allowed...
1 hour ago
After ‘big success’ in local cell phone manufacturing, Pakistan eyes expansion into exports

KARACHI: Pakistan had achieved “big success” in the manufacturing of mobile phones...
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
3 hours ago
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 seconds ago
Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that development of the people of...
Senate
7 mins ago
Senate panel terms Finance Supplementary Bill tsunami of inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on...
2022 WhatsApp update
10 mins ago
In 2022, what will be the first WhatsApp update?

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is slated to release the first feature...
Nokia G400
12 mins ago
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600