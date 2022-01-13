Spotify, Coke Studio partner to promote Pakistan music

KARACHI: Spotify has partnered with the Coke Studio Pakistan (CSP) to launch ‘Coke Studio: Pakistan’ destination dedicated to 2022’s music show, a statement said on Thursday.

Under this partnership, Spotify is now the official music streaming partner for Coke Studio Pakistan this year. The artists of CSP will have a place to share their music with Spotify’s 381 million users and connect with a global audience across 184 markets, it added.

“This season, Coke Studio is coming back in a brand new avatar, celebrating Pakistani culture synced with Gen-Z. We see the Spotify partnership as the perfect medium to bring this fresh Pakistan fusion to listeners globally,” Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan vice president Fahad Ashraf said.

“We are extremely excited to be a partner on the journey of Coke Studio Pakistan’s latest season. Coke Studio is a household name across Pakistan and has cultivated the love for different genres at a regional level year after year,” Spotify artists and label partnerships for Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Khan FM said.

“As their official music streaming partner, we look forward to creating a memorable and enhanced listening experience for our Pakistani and South Asian listeners as they browse through our collaborative destination,” he added.

Spotify will be home to an immersive musical experience celebrating Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan coupled with all previous seasons. Available for free and premium users on mobile and desktop Spotify app, the collaboration between the two music culture powerhouses brings users the content they love, making it easier than ever to listen to their favorite tracks from the wildly popular format.

The destination features a variety of playlists including: Coke Studio Pakistan, Women of: Coke Studio Pakistan, Best of: Coke Studio Fusion, Best of: Coke Studio Sufi, Best of: Coke Studio Pakistan and more.

The season is set to air from January 14, on television channels in Pakistan and its destination is available in the United Kingdom, United States, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.